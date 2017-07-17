'Avengers: Infinity War' spoilers: Trailer reveals Spider-Man with classic power

The recent "Spider-Man: Homecoming" highlighted the hero's extraordinary physical abilities, like for instance, his superhuman strength that allowed him to hold a ferry together as it breaks in half. That scene proved to be an impressive display especially for a younger version of Spider-Man, but the movie missed on exploring what is perhaps the most intriguing ability Peter Parker possesses, the "Spider-Sense."

Classic Spider-Man fans who recognize how the ability has been invaluably essential in protecting the superhero's real identity were left disappointed. Despite assurance from Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige that Peter will have his full set of powers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), many remained skeptic, that is until the first footage of "Avengers: Infinity War" was shown at this year's D23 Expo.

The trailer, which, according to Marvel Entertainment's official Twitter account, has "brought every single person to their feet," features a teenage Spider-Man who is just discovering his new abilities. In one scene that shows the members of the ensemble in different parts of the universe, Peter is seen on Earth, more particularly, seated in a school bus.

As an impending danger approaches, the youngster's Spider-Sense is triggered, perhaps for the first time judging by his reaction. The teenage superhero is visibly frightened, confirming Feige's previous statement that the ability does exist in the MCU.

While the video of the "Avengers: Infinity War" D23 Panel is available through Disney's official YouTube account, Marvel has yet to release the movie's preview on any online platform. Copies of the said trailer are circulating the internet, but since they are shared only by individual users, their version has significantly lower video and sound quality. Additionally, copies may lack some features that Marvel could possibly add to the original one.

"Avengers: Infinity War," which recently wrapped up filming at Pinewood Studios in Atlanta as reported by Entertainment Weekly, is scheduled for release on April 27, 2018 in the U.K., and May 4, 2018 in the U.S.

