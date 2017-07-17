'Avengers: Infinity War' spoilers: Trailer reveals Spider-Man with classic power
Peter's Spider-Sense exists in the MCU.
The recent "Spider-Man: Homecoming" highlighted the hero's extraordinary physical abilities, like for instance, his superhuman strength that allowed him to hold a ferry together as it breaks in half. That scene proved to be an impressive display especially for a younger version of Spider-Man, but the movie missed on exploring what is perhaps the most intriguing ability Peter Parker possesses, the "Spider-Sense."
Classic Spider-Man fans who recognize how the ability has been invaluably essential in protecting the superhero's real identity were left disappointed. Despite assurance from Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige that Peter will have his full set of powers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), many remained skeptic, that is until the first footage of "Avengers: Infinity War" was shown at this year's D23 Expo.
The trailer, which, according to Marvel Entertainment's official Twitter account, has "brought every single person to their feet," features a teenage Spider-Man who is just discovering his new abilities. In one scene that shows the members of the ensemble in different parts of the universe, Peter is seen on Earth, more particularly, seated in a school bus.
As an impending danger approaches, the youngster's Spider-Sense is triggered, perhaps for the first time judging by his reaction. The teenage superhero is visibly frightened, confirming Feige's previous statement that the ability does exist in the MCU.
While the video of the "Avengers: Infinity War" D23 Panel is available through Disney's official YouTube account, Marvel has yet to release the movie's preview on any online platform. Copies of the said trailer are circulating the internet, but since they are shared only by individual users, their version has significantly lower video and sound quality. Additionally, copies may lack some features that Marvel could possibly add to the original one.
"Avengers: Infinity War," which recently wrapped up filming at Pinewood Studios in Atlanta as reported by Entertainment Weekly, is scheduled for release on April 27, 2018 in the U.K., and May 4, 2018 in the U.S.
-
Chris Pratt's remarkable conversion story... and more of his quotes on faith
His meteoric rise from total unknown, to small-time TV actor, to big league A-lister is a modern rebuke to the idea that nice guys finish last.
-
Antisemitism and musicians row: Now Christian evangelical calls for boycott of Roger Waters concert
An American evangelical Christian leader is calling for a boycott and picket of a concert starring the former Pink Floyd rock artist Roger Waters in Miami this evening.
- 3 conversations Christians can no longer ignore
- How – and why – Christians are helping some of the poorest and most distressed
- It it 'extremism' to believe in climate change? 4 in 10 people says it is
- Pastor and doting father of five killed as plane crashes shortly after take-off
- Which part is which in the 'body' of Christ?
- Check your shibboleth: Why we can't just kick out people we disagree with
- One of the most influential Church leaders of Victorian England: Why John Keble matters today
- When Christians fall out: 9 Bible verses about unity
- How to survive a Christian festival
- Survivor of ISIS massacre says Christians were told to renounce their faith but women refused
- ISIS brides say 'disgusting' jihadi husbands only care about 'women and sex'
- 3 Biblical reasons why Pope Francis is right to preach it to the moaners: 'Stop whining'
- Can we ever understand the deep suffering of the children of Mosul?
- Indian pastor murdered in drive-by shooting, Christians in street protest
- Christian campaigners protest as assisted dying law is tested in court again