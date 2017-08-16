'Avengers: Infinity War' spoilers, plot news: Karen Gillan hints at Nebula's dark past; Nick Fury will not appear

The Avengers assemble to take down the numerous robots headed their way in "Avengers: Age of Ultron" Twitter/Avengers

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" has revealed a little bit about the struggles of Gamora's fierce sister Nebula. As the character makes her return in "Avengers: Infinity War," Karen Gillan hints that the movie will also explore Nebula's dark past, and it is worse than what everyone might think.

During a question and answer portion at the Florida Supercon, Gillan answered a few queries regarding her character's involvement in "Avengers: Infinity War." Being careful not to give away any spoilers regarding one of the biggest productions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Gillan hinted that Nebula's story arc will continue in the third Avengers movie. The actress also went on to say that Nebula's past is a lot darker than everyone thinks it is.

It has already been revealed in the second installment of "Guardians of the Galaxy." Nebula and Gamora, the latter played by Zoe Saldana, are daughters of the franchise's big villain Thanos, played by Josh Brolin, and were constantly pitted against each other. Each time Nebula would lose, parts of her would be replaced by metal ones, slowly becoming a cyborg whenever Gamora bested her. Gillan then revealed that the third Avengers movie will show Nebula confronting all her emotional baggage.

Meanwhile, everyone is still wondering which other characters will be appearing in "Infinity War." However, there is one character that fans should not expect to see in the movie. In an interview with Yahoo Movies, Samuel L. Jackson revealed that Nick Fury will not be present in "Avengers: Infinity War," and that he is not happy about it.

Jackson shared that he was not called to appear in "Captain America: Civil War," nor was he called to be in "Infinity War," which wrapped production several weeks ago. He went on to say that he has not been called to film the fourth Avengers movie nor "Black Panther." "So it's kinda like how you gonna make a black Marvel movie and not have Nick Fury show up in it?!" said Jackson.

Fortunately, Nick Fury will be appearing in the "Captain Marvel" solo movie starring Brie Larson. It is set in the 90's where Nick will still have both his eyes. It will also mark the movie debut of another set of Marvel villains called the Skrulls.

"Avengers: Infinity War" premieres on April 25, 2018.