'Avengers: Infinity War' release date, spoilers: Casting call hints at '60s flashback; Will Groot suffer devastating fate?

The comic book cover of "Infinity War," released in 1992. Marvel

New, informal teasers for the anticipated "Avengers: Infinity War" film suggests scenes from the far past. Meanwhile, the bark-skinned hero Groot might be subjected to a sad plotline, if rumors are to be believed.

Based on casting calls posted by Central Casting Georgia, the first part of "Infinity War" could potentially show flashback scenes from five decades ago. Under the working title "Mary Lou," women dressed and styled as 1960s secretaries are being called to audition.

"Secretaries: Looking for women who appear to be Caucasian, 20s-50s, to portray 1960s secretaries/clerks. Hair must be period-appropriate: no longer than shoulder length, no dye, no modern colors or cuts. Must be dress size 0-8," the entertainment agency's Facebook post said.

The agency also announced they are looking for actresses to portray engineers from the same time period in another post.

Moreover, according to the posts, the secretaries are set to film on Oct. 10 and 11 while the engineers will shoot on Oct. 12, 13 and 16. Both will take place in Atlanta.

Meanwhile, the cinematic fate of the wooden half of the Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) and Groot duo might be hanging by a thread, according to Vin Diesel's Instagram post.

On Sept. 16, the actor who voices Groot posted an informal poster of "Avengers: Infinity War." The photo featured the tree-like creature and had a copy that seemed to suggest an unfortunate plotline for the character.

"Heroes will fall," the poster said.

As Marvel fans know, Groot suffered almost fatal experiences in the first "Guardians of the Galaxy" movie in an attempt to protect his friends from the formidable force of the power stone wielded by antagonist Ronin (Lee Pace).

No matter what destiny is in store for Marvel's wooden hero, Diesel seems to be fine about it.

"Have a Groot weekend," Diesel said in the caption.

"Avengers: Infinity War" will arrive in theaters on May 4, 2018.