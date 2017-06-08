Entertainment
'Avengers: Infinity War' release date, plot rumors: Thanos to stay true to source; Josh Brolin preparing for the role

Nathaniel Artosilla

Rumors claim that Thanos will succeed in gathering all the Infinity Stones in "Avengers: Infinity War."Facebook/guardiansofthegalaxy

Filming of "Avengers: Infinity War" is currently underway with Joe and Anthony Russo at the helm. Josh Brolin is getting ready for his role as the villain Thanos which, the director hints, will be true to the source.

With half-a-billion-dollar budget to play with, plot is the only thing hindering the Russos from doing what they want. After Joss Whedon successfully set the plot back in "Age of Ultron" with the convenient mention of the Infinity Stones, Infinity Wars is now going full-steam into production, according to Screen Rant.

Thanos is now on his way to retrieve the Infinity Stones and standing in his way are the Earth's mightiest heroes. Star Lord and company will also be joining them for good measure in the maelstrom of superpowered freaks known as "Avengers: Infinity War."

Josh Brolin, who first debuted as the character in "Guardians of the Galaxy," is excited to work on the film. The "Men in Black 3" actor is getting ready for a motion capture performance to bring the purple-skinned alien to life.

Given that Thanos is closer to the Hulk in stature, most of the work will be done in post-production. However, this doesn't mean Brolin will be having an easy time.

The character has mostly been relegated to the post-credits in previous Marvel films, which means that this will be the most work Brolin will do for Disney to date. After all, his character will face the largest ensemble of Marvel heroes in cinematic history.

According to ComicBook, the Russos have already hinted that Thanos will be true to his source. This means that aside from Universal conquest, he could also be aiming to be the physical embodiment of Death itself.

He might just be the one to bring Iron Man and Captain America on the same page. So, be sure to catch "Avengers: Infinity War" on May 4, 2018 and be prepared for a ton of action and even more one-liners.

