'Avengers: Infinity War' release date, casting news: Extras wanted for 1960s setting; Larson confirmed for 'Avengers 4'

Brie Larson arrives at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. She will appear in "Avengers 4" and "Captain Marvel" in 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A new casting call recently came out of Atlanta stating that the "Mary Lou" project is looking for extras to shoot scenes based in the 1960s. "Mary Lou" is the working title for the "Avengers: Infinity War" movie.

Insiders believe that scenes in a 1960s setting could mean a number of scenarios related to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Firstly, it could imply that the upcoming "Avengers" movie would be going back to the time when the special government agency called S.H.I.E.L.D. was just being formed. This was the group that would be led by Director Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) decades later and form the Avengers.

Going back to the 1960s could hint at reliving scenes with Agent Carter (Hayley Atwell) who was part of the formation of S.H.I.E.L.D. Atwell appeared in "Captain America: The First Avenger" as the titular hero's love interest. She consequently had her own show on ABC which ran for two seasons titled "Agent Carter." The 1960s could also relive scenes with Howard Stark (Dominic Cooper) who appeared in "Captain America: The First Avenger." He was the father of Tony Stark a.k.a. Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.).

In related news, actress Brie Larson was spotted on the "Avengers 4" set in Atlanta thus confirming her participation in that movie. Larson will play Captain Marvel a.k.a. Carol Danvers in the upcoming superhero movie of the same name in 2019. It was hinted previously that Larson would join the cast of "Avengers 4" but now it has finally been made official.

Captain Marvel will join the other superheroes in "Avengers 4" including Captain America (Chris Evans), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), and Thor (Chris Hemsworth).

"Avengers: Infinity War" will hit cinemas on May 4, 2018, while "Avengers 4" will premiere later on May 3, 2019, to mark the end of this story arc in the MCU.