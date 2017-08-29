'Avengers: Infinity War' release date, cast news: Letitia Wright's Shuri to appear; Dave Bautista shares thoughts about working with Robert Downey Jr.

The Avengers will assemble in "Infinity War" in 2018. YouTube/Marvel Entertainment

The biggest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is coming to theaters next year and there is another addition to the lengthy cast of characters. Fans can expect to see Black Panther's sister Shuri joining in on the action.

So far, fans have only seen a glimpse of her and what she can do in the "Black Panther" trailer which dropped months ago. Recently, IMDB has shared a tweet announcing that Letitia Wright will be coming back as Shuri in "Avengers: Infinity War." Although the site is not a very reliable source as users can always edit the films and credits of actors and crew members, Wright was quick to confirm the announcement on Twitter. She expressed her excitement on being part of the movie.

Shuri is not the only "Black Panther" character to join "Infinity War." The news of her return followed the announcements of Danai Gurira, who plays Okoye the leader of the elite Dora Millaje, and Winston Duke who plays M'Baku. Chadwick Boseman will naturally reprise his role as the Black Panther in the movie.

Meanwhile, Dave Bautista, who plays Drax in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies, will also be returning in "Infinity War." He shared his thoughts on working with Robert Downey Jr., who plays Iron Man in the third "Avengers" movie. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Bautista said that he has admired Downey's acting for years and that the experience was surreal.

Bautista went on to add that working with Downey in "Infinity War" was as wonderful as he hoped it would be. He even recalled that before the Guardians were announced to be part of the production, Downey approached him on the set and told him how big a fan he is of the "Guardians" films. Downey added that his portrayal of the character was great. Being a fan, Bautista was humbled by the praise he received.

"Avengers: Infinity War" will premiere on May 4, 2018.