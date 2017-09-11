'Avengers: Infinity War' plot update, spoilers: Paul Bettany teases Vision and Scarlet Witch romance

A screen capture from an "Avengers: Infinity War" featurette. YouTube/Marvel Entertainment

Ever since Vision (Paul Bettany) and Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) were introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, longtime fans have been expecting that the two characters would develop a special connection — just like what happened to their comic book counterparts. Recently, Bettany spilled that this plotline will finally be tackled.

Speaking at the Wizard World Comic Con in Chicago last August, Bettany teased that the romance between his character and Scarlet Witch will happen in "Avengers: Infinity War."

The actor said this part of the movie is the "most exciting plotline" for him and Olsen, as reported by Comic Book.

The Vision and Scarlet Witch romance might be unexpected for some, considering that the former is an android that may not have the capability of a human to harbor romantic feelings.

Prior to Bettany's recent statement, photos from the "Avengers: Infinity War" set last April seemingly confirmed the brewing romance between Scarlet Witch and Vision. After the set photos surfaced, Olsen confirmed that the movie will finally cover the popular comic book plotline involving her character and Bettany's.

"In any other world I would say, 'I don't know,' but because there are paparazzi photos that kind of spoil things for fans — I think it's safe to say that we now get to explore that part of the comic book," Olsen said at the time. "We get to introduce and really explore their relationship."

To recall, Bettany first appeared in the MCU as the voice of J.A.R.V.I.S., the most-trusted artificial intelligence assistant of Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.). Following the events of "Avengers: Age of Ultron," J.A.R.V.I.S. transitioned into the powerful android Vision. He now possesses the Mind Stone, one of the six Infinity Stones that will be the focus of the upcoming "Avengers" sequel.

Since then, Vision and Scarlet Witch have learned many things about each other, especially in "Captain America: Civil War" where the characters had conflicting viewpoints.

"Avengers: Infinity War" will premiere on May 4, 2018.