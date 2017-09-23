'Avengers: Infinity War' plot, release date news: Artwork reveals too much

A promotional poster for the release date of Marvel's "Avengers: Infinity War." Facebook/Marvel

The highly-anticipated Marvel superhero amalgam, "Avengers: Infinity War" will be released next year, and fans simply cannot wait. Naturally, as the date draws closer, more details about the film has been coming out. Yet, fans have a way of looking for hints and subtleties, or holes in the marketing of Marvel to predict the story of the upcoming movie.

According to Movie Pilot, in one of the promotional art work posters that was released in San Diego Comic Con last June, it was shown that there were four different groups in quadrants, with Thanos wielding the Infinity Gauntlet – complete with all of the Infinity Stones. Thus, fans have theorized that the groups were not placed thoughtlessly together either, which hints that the beams of light emitted from the Infinity Stones in the poster alludes to each group's abilities as super heroes.

It is safe to assume that each group could possibly be assigned to protect or fight against one infinity stone each, since the Mad Titan will need all of them to access the full power of the Infinity Gauntlet. According to Movie Web, it is highly likely that some of the heroes that fans have come to love in the long run of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will meet their demise. This could be due to the actors' expiring contracts or simply part of the story line.

However, in an interview with Digital Spy, Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays the enigmatic Dr. Strange, promised that the movies will be a great experience for fans. The plots of all of the movies building up to the final "Avengers" movies will surely feel interwoven, and fans will be able to see the significance of each super hero in the epic battle between them and Thanos.

Cumberbatch further stated that "It's amazing to part of it even though I'm late to the party, it's very cool one to be part of it." Express U.K. has reported that a new trailer will be coming out on Sept. 29.

"Avengers: Infinity War" will be released on April 25, 2018.