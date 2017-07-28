'Avengers: Infinity War' news, updates: Captain Marvel will not appear; Thanos will not wear armor

The much-anticipated movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, "Avengers: Infinity War" is known to be a culmination of everything that has happened over the past years. Many would expect that nearly every character that has come out over time in the franchise would appear, but fans should expect one person's absence from the movie.

It has long been rumored that Carol Danvers a.k.a. Captain Marvel, played by Brie Larson, might make her debut into the MCU with this movie. However, according to co-director Joe Russo via Comicbook.com, she will not be there. It is most likely that the heroine will be making her big screen debut in her standalone solo film, which comes before the fourth Avengers movie.

It has recently been confirmed that Samuel L. Jackson will be reprising his role as Nick Fury, who still has both eyes, in "Captain Marvel," which will be set in the 90s and will feature the Skrulls, marking the villains' big screen introduction as well.

The big bad of "Avengers: Infinity War" as well as the MCU in general, Thanos, played by Josh Brolin, is an armored villain, based on the times audiences have seen him. However, in the third Avengers movie, it seems that he will not be wearing armor, and for a good reason.

The mad titan not wearing armor is connected to his mission to hunt down the Infinity Stones. Russo told IGN that the change in Thanos' costume represents the character's approach in the movie and that it is more on a philosophical aspect. Russo explained that it is part of what defines the franchise's Big Bad. "It's a spiritual journey for him to collect the stones, and one with which he doesn't need armor. Once he starts acquiring the stones, he doesn't need armor the same way he did when he was a war lord."

"Avengers: Infinity War" will premiere on May 4, 2018.