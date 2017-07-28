'Avengers: Infinity War' news, updates: Captain Marvel will not appear; Thanos will not wear armor
The much-anticipated movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, "Avengers: Infinity War" is known to be a culmination of everything that has happened over the past years. Many would expect that nearly every character that has come out over time in the franchise would appear, but fans should expect one person's absence from the movie.
It has long been rumored that Carol Danvers a.k.a. Captain Marvel, played by Brie Larson, might make her debut into the MCU with this movie. However, according to co-director Joe Russo via Comicbook.com, she will not be there. It is most likely that the heroine will be making her big screen debut in her standalone solo film, which comes before the fourth Avengers movie.
It has recently been confirmed that Samuel L. Jackson will be reprising his role as Nick Fury, who still has both eyes, in "Captain Marvel," which will be set in the 90s and will feature the Skrulls, marking the villains' big screen introduction as well.
The big bad of "Avengers: Infinity War" as well as the MCU in general, Thanos, played by Josh Brolin, is an armored villain, based on the times audiences have seen him. However, in the third Avengers movie, it seems that he will not be wearing armor, and for a good reason.
The mad titan not wearing armor is connected to his mission to hunt down the Infinity Stones. Russo told IGN that the change in Thanos' costume represents the character's approach in the movie and that it is more on a philosophical aspect. Russo explained that it is part of what defines the franchise's Big Bad. "It's a spiritual journey for him to collect the stones, and one with which he doesn't need armor. Once he starts acquiring the stones, he doesn't need armor the same way he did when he was a war lord."
"Avengers: Infinity War" will premiere on May 4, 2018.
-
Wesley Snipes releases new spiritual warfare thriller about saving mankind from demons
Hollywood actor Wesley Snipes, star of "White Men Can't Jump" and "Blade," has added a new title to his resume as an author with his debut spiritual thriller, Talon of God.
-
Angelina Jolie reveals Bell's palsy diagnosis - but what is it?
Angelina Jolie said in a new interview that she had Bell's palsy but it's a little known condition. So what causes it and what are the symptoms that will tell you if you have it?
- Brian Houston, Hillsong pastor and founder, reflects on God's unlimited love
- Selfie-obsessed tourists threaten church 'sacred space', says Oxford priest
- 700 child refugees from South Sudan every week: 700 World Vision bears on St Paul's stairs
- Why we need to start honouring young people as theologians
- After surviving breast cancer, this Christian woman has come up with a new programme to help other trauma sufferers
- The wisdom of John Stott: 9 quotes from a giant of 20th century evangelicalism
- Why the gospel made me give up fast fashion
- She was naked, her hair in the Egyptian style, when the Babylonians destroyed Jerusalem
- Be amazed afresh at the wonder of Holy Communion!
- Reprieve for Iranian Christian who threatened to starve himself to death
- God can sometimes be silent, but he is never absent: Brian Houston talks to Christian Today
- Hundreds of Muslims converting to Christianity in Finland, churches say
- Missionary held captive with ISIS jihadis begged God to free him - until he brought cellmates to Jesus and realized his suffering had a purpose
- Radical feminist group claims responsibility for Mexico bishops HQ bombing
- 700 child refugees from South Sudan every week: 700 World Vision bears on St Paul's stairs