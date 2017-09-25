'Avengers 4' release date, spoilers: War Machine, Winter Soldier rumored to return

Sebastian Stan stars as Bucky Barnes, a.k.a. Winter Soldier, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios

War Machine and Winter Soldier will be back for the war, it seems. Stars Gwyneth Paltrow and Sebastian Stan have separately dropped hints about the two sidekicks' appearance in "Avengers 4."

Paltrow slipped in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, saying, "I was on set [for 'Avengers 4'] and thought, 'You sit here for two hours sipping tea, Robert Downey Jr. and Don Cheadle are making me laugh hysterically — why the hell did I give this up?'"

Paltrow plays Pepper Potts to Downey Jr.'s Iron Man, while Cheadle plays War Machine.

The actress has only recently been confirmed for "Infinity War," the third film in the "Avengers" series.

Downey Jr. posted an Instagram photo of himself beside Paltrow and Jon Favreau, captioning the picture with, "Infinity Trinity ... #infinitywar."

Paltrow was notably absent in "Avengers: Age of Ultron" and in "Captain America: Civil War." She starred in all three "Iron Man" films and in the first "Avengers" movie.

Meanwhile, Stan recently told Cinemablend what he knows about his character's part in the fourth "Avengers" film, which is, admittedly, not a lot so far.

"I still haven't read a script for this next one. For this fourth one. All I know is I'm going down there in October, and that's all I know," the actor said. "I was kept on a very 'need to know' basis. Maybe that's the norm. But it's a family system. There's a trust, and there's a sense of knowledge between the writers and the directors."

Winter Soldier was last seen in the end credits scene of "Captain America: Civil War," being placed in cryogenic sleep by Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), his former colleague and best friend.

"Avengers 4" will be released one year after "Infinity War." There has been no announced film title yet, as the title itself is reportedly a spoiler for the third "Avengers" film.

"Avengers: Infinity War" comes out in theaters on May 4, 2018.