'Avengers 4' release date, latest news: Filming to take place in Tokyo, Josh Brolin confirms Thanos' return

It seemed like it was only weeks ago that filming for "Avengers: Infinity War" has completed, but now, it is back to work for Earth's Mightiest Heroes as production is about to start again for the fourth Avengers movie. New reports indicate that the movie will have scenes that are set in Tokyo, while Josh Brolin confirmed his return as Thanos.

Leave it to some eagle-eyed fans to discover where some or many scenes of "Avengers 4" is going to take place. A casting call discovered by Omega Underground pretty much suggests that there will be some filming involved in Japan. The casting call was for Japanese gangsters as well as some cafe patrons who will be filming on the 17th and 18th of August.

After some speculation, the Twitter account of Atlanta Filming confirmed that shooting for "Avengers 4" will be happening in Tokyo. As of now, fans can only speculate on why they chose the city, as well as who among the cast members will be going. Based on the casting call, it is likely that one Avenger or two might have a run-in with the Japanese Yakuza.

The other details from the casting call suggest that filming will take place at night, and that it will involve rain and facial prosthetics. A run-in with some gangsters seems likely, but these particular gangsters will have some facial prosthetics, so this could only mean that they are not going to be human. Could they be one of the extra-terrestrial villains the characters have faced before, like the Skrulls?

Meanwhile, Josh Brolin recently announced that the Mad Titan is returning for "Avengers 4." The actor took to Instagram to confirm this, sharing a photo of Thanos wearing the Infinity Gauntlet with the caption saying that he is going back for more.

Brolin will undoubtedly one busy guy next year, playing two roles in the same comic family, as not only is he playing the big bad villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he is also playing the time-travelling mutant Cable in 20th Century Fox's "Deadpool 2." Production for the "Deadpool" sequel just started in late June, so it is unclear when Brolin will start doing his scenes for "Avengers 4."