'Avengers 4' release date, latest news: Filming starts in two weeks; more character deaths teased
All the movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been leading up to the upcoming Avengers movie called "Infinity War." Now that filming for "Avengers 3" has been completed, everyone is gearing up for "Avengers 4" and co-director Joe Russo revealed that filming for the fourth installment begins in a few weeks.
During Comic-Con International, Russo shared with Comicbook.com that "Infinity War" and the fourth Avengers movie are different from each other. He stated that it is important for the two movies to be very different from each other, from the tone to the narrative. He also shared that they have been working very closely with the writers of both movies, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeeley to make sure that both movies are different.
Russo then went on to say that filming for "Avengers 4" is starting a lot sooner than most people might expect. They had only wrapped production the week before, but filming for the fourth Avengers movie is going to start in two weeks. This could mean that "Avengers 4" is going to premiere a little over a year after "Infinity War."
If there is anything to learn about the movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it is that hardly any real character deaths occur. That will seem to change in "Infinity War" and it will definitely continue until "Avengers 4."
Russo also shares that they are not holding back on the grittiness and the darkness that is to come for the movie's characters. He explained that they needed to raise the stakes in order to give the narrative of "Infinity War" justice, and that every character should have a strong motivation to defeat Thanos (Josh Brolin). Russo went on to say that him and his brother Anthony believe that everything has to end at some point for it to have value, and so the audience should be prepared.
Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige previously stated that some of the principal characters like Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), and Captain America (Chris Evans) will meet their ends in "Infinity War" and most likely in "Avengers 4." Based on the exclusive footage shown during the recently held D23 Expo, Iron Man and Thor are placed front and center, which means the two characters have a bigger chance of getting killed by the Mad Titan.
