'Avengers 4' release date, cast news: Rumored casting sheet reveals who will appear; Jeremy Renner reveals when he starts filming

Black Panther, War Machine, Black Widow, and Iron Man prepare to attack in "Captain America: Civil War" YouTube/Marvel Entertainment

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently preparing for the inevitable character deaths in "Avengers: Infinity War." As production for "Avengers 4" is underway this month, a rumored casting sheet gives everyone an idea of who is possibly going to stick around after "Infinity War."

Being perhaps the second biggest Marvel movie to date, "Avengers 4" serves as the second part of "Avengers: Infinity War," albeit with a different subtitle. It has long been talked about that there are characters who might not survive "Infinity War," and there are some stars that will probably bow out of the franchise after "Avengers 4."

A supposed casting sheet for "Avengers 4" was recently circulating around Reddit, and while it has yet to be proven true, it does match the production timeframe, as well as the working title of the movie. The casting sheet says that filming for "Avengers 4" will commence from Aug. 7 until Dec. 13, mainly in Atlanta. The film's producers Kevin Feige and Jon Favreau are also mentioned first before the names of the actors.

The list of actors are as follows: Chris Hemsworth, Josh Brolin, Chris Pratt, Sebastian Stan, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Brie Larson, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Jeremy Renner, Chris Evans, Elizabeth Olsen, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Samuel L. Jackson, Paul Rudd, Benedict Wong, Dave Bautista, Paul Bettany, Chadwick Boseman, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr., Peter Dinklage and Danai Gurira.

Based on the list, it seems that almost everyone will be sticking around after "Infinity War," but there are a few other actors missing from the lineup. Tom Holland is not on the list, as well as Evangeline Lilly and Don Cheadle. So far, however, a few of the franchise's stars are confirmed to appear.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Renner, who plays Hawkeye, recently revealed that he is going to start filming his scenes for the fourth installment soon. Renner told Collider that he would be back to work filming for the fourth "Avengers" movie in the next couple of days.

It is safe to say that Marvel is going full steam ahead when it comes to filming the fourth installment of the "Avengers," having only completed principal photography in mid-July. With the movie scheduled to premiere in 2019, it will take place a year after the events of "Infinity War." It does pose a question as to how important Hawkeye will be in both films, as well as if he is among the characters who may no longer make it after the fourth movie.

The stakes are said to be higher after all, so superhero casualties are a given.