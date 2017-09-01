'Avengers 4' release date, cast news: Gwyneth Paltrow, Jon Favreau confirmed to appear

Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) Marvel Studios

Tony Stark/Iron Man, Pepper Potts, and Happy Hogan will reunite in the Marvel Cinematic Universe through Avengers 4," Robert Downey Jr. confirmed.

In his Instagram account, Downey (@robertdowneyjr) posted a picture of himself together with co-stars Gwyneth Paltrow and Jon Favreau. The two actors will reprise their roles as Pepper Potts and Happy in the MCU.

Temporarily, "Avengers 4" will premiere on May 3, 2019. "Avengers: Infinity" War is set for release on May 4, 2018, and will showcase the MCU's massive family of actors and actresses.

In "Avengers: Infinity War," the Avengers will team up with "Guardians of the Galaxy" and other heroes in the MCU to put an end to Thanos, who plans on collecting all Infinity stones which, as everyone has seen in the past Marvel films, have unique powers. The ultimate team of heroes will gather their strength to end Thanos, who wishes to mold the universe to suit his ideals.

The main cast of the "Avengers" will be present in both "Infinity War and Avengers 4": Chris Evans as Captain America, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man, Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, and Mark Ruffalo as Hulk.

Meanwhile, other actors from other MCU films such as Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Ant-Man will make an appearance in the third "Avengers" film.

Specifically, some of the actors who are confirmed as cast members of "Avengers: Infinity War" are Paul Bettany as Vision, Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch, Cobie Smulders as Agent Maria Hill, Sebastian Stan as Winter Soldier, Tom Holland as Spiderman, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Anthony Mackie as Falcon, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Chris Pratt as Starlord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Vin Diesel as Groot, and as the ultimate villain, Josh Brolin as Thanos.

Marvel made a historic innovation that left the whole world in awe by transferring the time-tested comic stories from paper to film. The first Avengers film earned $1.5 million worldwide. Its successor earned over $1.4 million in combined domestic and foreign earnings.