'Avengers 4' plot, characters news: Who is in it, who has yet to be confirmed, and who is not appearing?

"Avengers: Age of Ultron" YouTube/Marvel Entertainment

With production of "Avengers 4" already underway, fans are especially wondering who among the huge cast of characters from "Infinity War" will be making it to the fourth Avengers movie. In the midst of the rumored cast lists, there are several characters who are confirmed to be making an appearance.

First off, the Guardians will be there. Peter Quill a.k.a. Star Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and it is safe to say that Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and Groot (Vin Diesel) will also be appearing. Josh Brolin's Thanos will be appearing as well, perhaps to finish collecting the Infinity Stones?

Saldana and Gillan have been spotted in set videos and in their characters' makeup and costumes, so that pretty much confirms the appearance of the two. Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) are also expected to be in the fourth "Avengers" movie. Everyone knows that Rudd's Ant-Man is in "Infinity War," but there has not been any mention of Lilly's Wasp.

Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) are also confirmed to be returning. The two of them were reportedly spotted filming scenes for "Avengers 4" in Tokyo, so that also serves as confirmation that the duo will be appearing. Spider-Man (Tom Holland) will also be playing some part in "Avengers 4." His involvement in "Infinity War" was confirmed, and the events of both films are reported to have some impact in the web-slinger's life.

Vision (Paul Bettany) is also expected to be in "Avengers 4." Many assumed that because he has the Infinity Stone on his forehead, he might not survive at the hands of Thanos in "Infinity War." Fortunately, it appears that it is not the case. Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) will also be in "Avengers 4," despite no sign of the character in the set videos and photos shown so far.

Captain America (Chris Evans) will also be in the fourth "Avengers" film. Evans initially had six movies in his contract with Marvel; three "Captain America" movies and three "Avengers" movies. He later agreed to extend it in order to appear in "Avengers 4." The fourth installment is also going to be Evans' last stint as Captain America.

Last but not least, Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.) is also confirmed to be in the fourth "Avengers" movie. Having been the one that started it all, it only makes sense for him to be in the sequel. "Avengers 4" is likely going to be Downey Jr.'s last go as Tony Stark along with Evans' Steve Rogers. Along with Iron Man, fans can also expect to see Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) and Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) along for the ride.

No word yet on whether Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), War Machine (Don Cheadle), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Falcon (Anthony Mackie), and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) will be joining "Avengers 4." Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury is confirmed to not to make an appearance in both "Avengers" movies.

Meanwhile, the man himself Stan Lee has also filmed his cameos for five Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, one of them being "Avengers 4" so be sure to see him pop up on screen for a minute or two.

"Avengers 4" will premiere on May 3, 2019.