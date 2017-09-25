Entertainment
Three Texas churches damaged in Hurricane Harvey sue federal agency over refusal to provide relief ...
Church in Wales elects John Davies as its new Archbishop
Why Pope Francis needs all the prayers he can get as he visits Colombia, rife with poverty, ...
Church of England bishops join calls for end to indefinite migrant detention
Why violence will never be the remedy for our conflict
How threats over a movie about the last tsar show conservative Christians' growing influence on ...
PMQs with Christian Today: Theresa May refuses to back Christian MP's hunger bill
What does the Bible say about the North Korea crisis?
Tory favourite Rees-Mogg says he opposes same sex marriage and abortion in all circumstances – ...
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi: Fake news is helping Rohingya terrorists

'Avengers 4' characters news: Two more characters rumored for the upcoming movie

Sidlangan Natividad

Brie Larson arrives at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. She will appear in "Avengers 4" and "Captain Marvel" in 2019.Reuters/Lucas Jackson

"Avengers" fans will be ecstatic to hear that even though "Avengers: Infinity War" is not out yet, production on the fourth "Avengers" film has already begun and is rumored to feature at least two new characters.

Captain Marvel (not to be confused with DC's Captain Marvel) a.k.a. Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), one of the "Avenger" leaders in the comic books, has, apparently, been rumored to appear in the fourth "Avengers" movie.

Twitter account Atlanta Filming claimed that Chris Evans (Captain America) and Larson were spotted in Atlanta, Georgia, making fans wonder what the actress was doing there. Later reports revealed that the two went to the set of the Marvel comic book movie, and this has made fans wonder whether or not the two captains will meet in the fourth movie.

Twitter/Atlanta Filming

Captain Marvel's powers include superhuman strength, speed, stamina, and durability. She can also fly, as well as absorb and project energy from both friends and enemies. Like Captain America, she was also a military personnel, working as an Air Force Colonel before donning her costume.

Another character rumored to appear in the fourth "Avengers" is Crossbones, a fictional supervillain who also appeared in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" and "Captain America: Civil War," and he supposedly died in the latter. Crossbones actor Frank Grillo ("The Purge") hinted that the character may not be dead or may not have been killed yet, and may also return in one of the future movies from the franchise.

The actor, however, is not being specific about the health of the character he played, as a previous interview back in July 2016 saw him confirming that his character has definitely been "blown to smithereens."

"Avengers 4" is still in its production stage, and nothing has been confirmed with the castings yet. The sequel is set to be released on May 3, 2019.

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Sponsored Articles
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY