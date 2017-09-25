'Avengers 4' characters news: Two more characters rumored for the upcoming movie

Brie Larson arrives at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. She will appear in "Avengers 4" and "Captain Marvel" in 2019. Reuters/Lucas Jackson

"Avengers" fans will be ecstatic to hear that even though "Avengers: Infinity War" is not out yet, production on the fourth "Avengers" film has already begun and is rumored to feature at least two new characters.

Captain Marvel (not to be confused with DC's Captain Marvel) a.k.a. Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), one of the "Avenger" leaders in the comic books, has, apparently, been rumored to appear in the fourth "Avengers" movie.

Twitter account Atlanta Filming claimed that Chris Evans (Captain America) and Larson were spotted in Atlanta, Georgia, making fans wonder what the actress was doing there. Later reports revealed that the two went to the set of the Marvel comic book movie, and this has made fans wonder whether or not the two captains will meet in the fourth movie.

Hi... #BrieLarson :) (And #ChrisEvans...) Like Chris is an after thought when Brie is here. — Atlanta Filming (@AtlantaFilming) September 18, 2017 Twitter/Atlanta Filming

Captain Marvel's powers include superhuman strength, speed, stamina, and durability. She can also fly, as well as absorb and project energy from both friends and enemies. Like Captain America, she was also a military personnel, working as an Air Force Colonel before donning her costume.

Another character rumored to appear in the fourth "Avengers" is Crossbones, a fictional supervillain who also appeared in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" and "Captain America: Civil War," and he supposedly died in the latter. Crossbones actor Frank Grillo ("The Purge") hinted that the character may not be dead or may not have been killed yet, and may also return in one of the future movies from the franchise.

The actor, however, is not being specific about the health of the character he played, as a previous interview back in July 2016 saw him confirming that his character has definitely been "blown to smithereens."

"Avengers 4" is still in its production stage, and nothing has been confirmed with the castings yet. The sequel is set to be released on May 3, 2019.