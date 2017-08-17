'Avengers 3 and 4' spoilers, news: Samuel L. Jackson frustrated with Nick Fury's absence in concluding Marvel movies

Samuel L. Jackson expressed disappointment over his character Nick Fury not appearing in the upcoming "Avengers" movies. Marvel Studios

Critically acclaimed star Samuel L Jackson recently expressed his frustration over his character Nick Fury's non-appearance in recent as well as upcoming movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

In a recent interview with Yahoo! Movies while promoting "The Hitman's Bodyguard," Jackson was asked about his involvement in the "Captain Marvel" movie.

"I've been rumored to be in several different Marvel movies that I haven't shown up in. I wasn't in the 'superhero argument' movie," he said, referring to "Captain America: Civil War" where superheroes were given a choice to follow the government or to play by their own rules.

Jackson added that he wasn't called to be in "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers 4" which are currently in production.

Considering that Fury was the mastermind in bringing super-powered individuals like Captain America (Chris Evans) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) together to form the Avengers, it begs the question why he would not be in the upcoming "Avengers" culmination movies.

The star further expressed, "They wouldn't let me go to 'Black Panther'-ville, so it's kinda like how you gonna make a black Marvel movie and not let Nick Fury show up in it?"

Next February's "Black Panther" has a predominantly African-American cast. Thus, Jackson is baffled as to why he wasn't somehow added to it or even given a cameo appearance.

Apparently, the interview with Yahoo! Movies took place before the news broke out at the San Diego Comic-Con in July that Jackson would be joining the cast of "Captain Marvel."

Therefore, maybe this development would ebb his frustration on his lack of involvement in the MCU. However, it was reported that he has yet to sign on to the movie to make it official.

"Avengers: Infinity War" will hit cinemas on May 4, 2018, while "Avengers 4" will premiere later on May 3, 2019, to mark the end of the current story arc in the MCU.