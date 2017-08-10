'Avatar 2' release date, cast news: Stephen Lang to appear in all four sequels, Josh Brolin responds to director's alleged barbs

Stephen Lang in a promotional image for "Avatar." Facebook/Avatar

The "Avatar" sequels will see the return of Stephen Lang who played the villain in the first film. Also, actor Josh Brolin responds to director James Cameron's alleged insults against him.

Cameron recently told Entertainment Weekly that Lang will be coming back to the "Avatar" franchise and will continue to play the villain Miles Quaritch in all of the planned sequels.

The director said, "There's not a new villain every time, which is interesting. Same guy. Same motherf—er through all four movies. He is so good and he just gets better. I know Stephen Lang is gonna knock this out of the park."

There will, however, be an issue with Quaritch as he died in the first film when Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) shot him twice through the chest with a bow and arrow. It remains to be seen how the villain will be brought back to life in the sequel.

Some have speculated that his consciousness could be transferred to a body of the Na'vi, the slender blue-tinged creatures that inhabit Pandora. Quaritch's body could also possibly be recovered by the Resources Development Administration (RDA) and brought back from the brink of death.

In related news, Brolin recently responded to alleged disparaging comments made by Cameron about him. He said:

"If I don't want to do 'Avatar,' I'm not going to do 'Avatar.' James Cameron's f—ing calling me this name and that name. Whatever. If James Cameron came to me and said, 'Hey, man, why'd you say that?' I'd go, 'Because it happened.'"

The issue apparently stemmed from Brolin not accepting Cameron's offer to appear in the "Avatar" sequel. The director supposedly didn't take the refusal too kindly and purportedly bad-mouthed Brolin in some industry circles.

Brolin is set to appear in next year's "Avengers: Infinity War" as the space tyrant Thanos. He will also portray Cable in the upcoming "Deadpool 2."

"Avatar 2" is scheduled for release on Dec. 18, 2020, with subsequent installments dropping on Dec. 17, 2021, Dec. 20, 2024, and Dec. 19, 2025.