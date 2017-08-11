'Avatar 2' news: Josh Brolin clarifies comments about James Cameron and 'Avatar'

Newly released design for James Cameron's 'Avatar' sequel Facebook/20th Century Fox

In a recent interview, actor Josh Brolin made some remarks about his decision to turn down a role for the box office hit "Avatar" and the tension it caused between him and the film's director James Cameron. To clarify his comments and make sure they are not taken out of context, the actor took to Instagram to share his thoughts.

In the Instagram post, Brolin addressed the press, telling them to "quit making problems where they don't exist." The actor went on to say that he takes full responsibility for the decision to turn down films in the past, which was done in hopes of pursuing the artistic path he wished to be on.

He also said the "Cameron has little to nothing to do with it," and that based on his past experiences, he knows that everything can be taken out of context and turned into profit. Brolin made the post as a response to reports that took his comments out of context.

In the aforementioned interview with Esquire, the actor made straightforward comments about not wanting to be part of the "Avatar" film, and Cameron's reaction to him turning down the role.

"If I don't want to do Avatar," he said during the. "I'm not going to do Avatar. James Cameron's f---ing calling me this name and that name. Whatever. If James Cameron came to me and said, 'Hey, man, why'd you say that?' I'd go, 'Because it happened.'"

Although Cameron will be shooting the upcoming four sequels of "Avatar" without Brolin, the actor will still be seen in two upcoming comic book films. He will play the telekinetic futuristic cyborg Cable in "Deadpool 2." The actor also stars as the villain Thanos in Marvel's epic "Avengers: Infinity War," where superheroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will band together to try to defeat him.

"Avatar 2" is set for theatrical release on Dec. 18, 2020, followed by "Avatar 3" in 2021. The third and fourth sequel will be released on 2024 and 2025, respectively.