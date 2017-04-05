'Avatar 2' movie updates: Sigourney Weaver reveals filming begins this fall
The filming for the highly anticipated "Avatar" sequel is scheduled to start in June, according to actress Sigourney Weaver.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter during the screening of her crime-thriller movie "The Assignment" at the Whitby Hotel in New York City on Monday, Weaver shared that they finally started prepping for "Avatar 2."
"We're starting training, and we're starting — hmm, I probably can't say anything. We will be actually shooting it by the fall," the actress stated.
Back in March, film director James Cameron confirmed that the worldwide premiere of the second installment of the epic sci-fi movie has been delayed. Instead of the previously announced December 2018 release date, the sequel will be pushed back a little more to a still unannounced date.
But despite the long wait, Weaver claims that fans of the blockbuster sci-fi movie have a lot to look forward to in the upcoming "Avatar" films.
"I'm telling you, these scripts are so amazing, I'm not worried about [disappointing fans] at all," the actress also said in the interview. "Am I worried about how we're going to bring them to life? Yes, because they're so ambitious. They're so worth it. They're well worth waiting for. I'm not worried about that at all. We're trying to get it done as quickly as possible."
While the new expected release date of "Avatar 2" remains under wraps, the three other sequels under the sci-fi movie franchise are scheduled to be released in the coming days. "Avatar 3" is believed to come out in 2020, "Avatar 4" is scheduled for release in 2022, while the final installment called "Avatar 5" is believed to release in 2023.
Aside from Weaver, Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington are also expected to reprise their roles as the Na'vi member Neytiri and former Marine soldier Jake Sully, respectively.
Details about the film might be released soon.
