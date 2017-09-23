Audrina Patridge divorce: Corey Bohan's response to estranged wife's restraining order

Actress Audrina Patridge poses at the premiere of "The Lucky One" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California April 16, 2012. The film opens in the U.S. on April 20. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

"The Hills" former cast member, Audrina Patridge, and estranged husband, Corey Bohan, continue to make headlines. This time, the latter is finally breaking his silence about the restraining order filed against him.

In a statement obtained by E! News, Bohan shared his side of the story on what actually happened between him and Patridge. In contrast to the latter's claims, her father and brother showed up at their home not just to gather belongings but to also instigate a fight.

When asked why he did not the leave house yet, Bohan insisted that the restraining order only applied to Patridge's parents' home and not the family home. He also clarified that there are only two cameras inside the house: a nanny cam and a front door camera.

The motorcycle rider and professional BMX dirt biker rider also felt that Patridge is denying him of his rights to be with daughter, Kirra Max, since they scheduled the court hearing on the exact date and time of his next visit. Also, her attorney is denying him an alternative time to bond with his daughter.

"To be clear [the domestic violence restraining order] is not a strategic filing, it's very difficult for people to go public with these issues," Patridge's attorney Elizabeth Nigro said. "It wasn't done to hurt Corey or to gain an advantage, it was done to protect their child and to protect Ms. Patridge and that's it."

This comes days after the "Sorority Row" star filed for a divorce from Bohan, whom she'd been together with since 2008. In it, she claims that the latter "has become increasingly possessive, angry, agitated and jealous" of her work and travel schedule.

"His harassing behavior has recently become so extreme that I physically separated from him a few weeks ago," Patridge alleged in her declaration. "I am fearful of [his] temper because he cannot control his swearing and personal attacks on me, even when in the presence of our young daughter."