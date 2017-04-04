Attempts to 'rebuild' Syria could do more harm than good, Oxfam warns

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A Syrian boy walks through mud in the Bab Al-Salam refugee camp, near the Syrian-Turkish border. Reuters

The future of war-torn Syria must start with a clear political solution and protection for refugees and detainees, humanitarian charity Oxfam has warned.

The anti-poverty aid organisation said yesterday that rebuilding Syria must not be rushed at the expense of human lives. Their statement comes alongside a major two-day conference on Syria's future, co-hosted by the UK in Brussels, starting today.

Mark Goldring, Chief Executive of Oxfam GB, said: 'Six years of war and strife in Syria have forced over 11 million people from their homes and devastated the country and its economy. But the work of rebuilding must start on the solid foundations of a political solution and respect for human rights.

'While it is important to maintain humanitarian aid, providing funding to rebuild the country could do more harm than good if these fundamental conditions are not met.'

The Brussels conference, Supporting the future of Syria, is hosted by the UN and the EU. Oxfam said they were concerned that discussions about rebuilding and establishing 'safe zones' in Syria betray a primary interest in seeing refugees returned to Syria. They warned: 'Any returns that are not voluntary or safe would run contrary to international law'.

More than five million refugees have led the violence in Syria and registered in neighbouring countries. More than six million have fled their homes within Syria, and over a million have fled to Europe and other areas beyond the region.

Oxfam has emphasised the need for wealthy countries to provide homes and protection for those in need, and extend family reunion and resettlement schemes for refugees. Oxfam reports that so far, only three per cent of Syrian refugees have come to rich countries through resettlement programmes.

Goldring said: 'The international community has an opportunity to build on the commitments to Syria's neighbours made in London last year. Top of the list is extending the legal rights of refugees, increasing humanitarian and development funding for countries like Lebanon and Jordan, and resettling more Syrians in rich countries'.