'Attack on Titan' season 3 to feature political turmoil in 'Uprising' storyline

"Attack on Titan" Season 3 will arrive spring 2018. Facebook/ AttackOnTitan

The third season of popular Japanese anime "Attack on Titan" will not be premiering until spring of next year, but speculations about its main storyline abound. Many believe that it will be covering the famous "Uprising" story from the manga series.

The "Uprising" arc centers around the revolt led by Captain Erwin Smith in order to put the royalty Historia on the throne as Queen of the Walls. Historia was previously known as her alternate identity Krista Lenz, and is someone that manga author Hajime Isayama has come to like while creating the series.

In the recently released "Attack on Titan Character Directory Guidebook," Isayama revealed that he initially hated Historia's character because she was turning to be a symbolic character. He said he came up with a meta of an unwanted child for Historia. "But, in the end Historia surpasses that meta-type element and matures, and became a character that I liked," the author shared.

Since Histroria's identity has already been revealed during the second season of the animated series, it is widely expected that the third season will continue that narrative and adopt the "Uprising" arc from the manga.

The makers of the animated series has not confirmed anything about the third season yet, but if it does tell the "Uprising" story, the show will be able to expand on the show's setting and tell its viewers more about the society surrounding the protagonists. The storyline will offer a closer look at the mysterious Church of the Wall and the kingdom's political elite.

It will also offer a change of pace for the show. Instead of the signature humans versus Titans battles that occurred in the first two seasons, the "Uprising" arc will focus on the internal conflict of humans against each other.

The third season of "Attack on Titan" is expected to be released during spring of 2018.