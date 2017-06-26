'Attack on Titan' season 3 release date news: 2018 reinstallment officially announced
The second season of "Attack on Titan" just ended last weekend, but the artists behind the Japanese anime series were quick to drop a surprise for their fans. The show is notorious for taking long breaks in between seasons, that is why viewers were shocked when shortly after the finale, Wit Studio took to social media to announce their 2018 comeback.
The official announcement was made on the show's official Twitter account. The status was greeted by a flood of positive feedback made by excited fans. However, that is not all — Wit Studio dropped another bomb filled with spoilers.
On YouTube, they shared a 15-second video that showed different snaps of the upcoming season. Even though it featured no animation, the trailer revealed a lot of exciting twists that lie in the season ahead.
Spoilers from ComicBook claim that the second season will focus on the Reiss family. For those who are not so familiar with "Attack on Titan," the intense anime series follows the story of a boy named Eren Yeager. He lives in an alternative world that is occupied by gigantic creatures called "Titans."
Humans were made to believe that the Titans were mindless beasts who wiped out humanity. The terrifying stories of what these creatures were capable of made people hide behind massive walls out of fear. However, despite all the protection, the Titans occasionally get through and cause damage.
This is why Eren and his friends Armin and Mikasa joined the military force called "Survey Corps." When their sanctum was penetrated by a group of Titans, the young trio decided to join the fight against the beasts. However, as they grew older, they realized that the stories they were told about the Titans were not all real as they gradually uncovered long-hidden government conspiracies.
The walls are governed by a controversial group. The Reiss family rules over the entire land where Eren lives — Paradis. This means they also possess the power to control what goes in and out of the walls. "Attack on Titan" season 2 ended with Rod Reiss as King of the Walls, but that is about to change soon.
Krista, one of the soldiers in the Survey Corps, revealed her true identity back in season 2. She confessed that she was Historia Reiss, the illegitimate daughter of the king. In season 3, ComicBook also predicted that Rod will search for his daughter when he finds out that Historia has inherited a sacred power that allows her to command Titans. However, in order to unlock such ability, she will need to kill Eren first.
There have been reports that "Attack on Titan" season 3 will include more episodes than season 2. Wit Studio, however, did not release any statement regarding the number of episodes.
-
'God revealed himself, even through the valley of the shadow of death': Steven Curtis Chapman talks to Christian Today
Christian Today talks with one of the world's most well-known Christian music stars about his life, music and the story behind it all.
-
Should I care about Martin Luther's 95 Theses?
This document is the theological equivalent of Fleming's accidental discovery of penicillin.
- Sun, snow and storms: What role does weather play in the Bible?
- Sermon of the Year winner: 'God in the dark'
- Why 'The Benedict Option' is a good option for Christians
- We have them for schools and universities. Why not a league table for churches?
- Should I care about Martin Luther's 95 Theses?
- A martyr for our moment: 3 lessons from the radical Christian sacrifice of St Alban
- Cathedrals in crisis? Three ways we could support their growing ministry
- Most religious groups support gay marriage - with the exception of white evangelical Christians
- One reason your church may not be growing – and five things that might help
- Christian school warned: Don't teach Bible passages that are 'offensive' to LGBT people
- Reports say 100 Christians may be hostages in Philippines battle between army and Islamist rebels
- Oil tanker explosion kills more than 120 in Pakistan
- 34 Tower blocks have failed fire safety checks across the country
- Landslide buries mountain village in southwest China, fears for 141 people
- Trump, Putin and Erdogan behave like autocratic rulers - Germany's Schulz