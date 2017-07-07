'Attack on Titan' season 3 news: Spring 2018 release expected

"Attack on Titan" season 3 will be coming in the spring of 2018. This announcement was made at the recently held 2017 Animé Expo in Los Angeles by Funimation to the delight of the crowds in attendance.

The first season of the popular animé came out in 2013. Then it took the producers Wit Studio four years before coming out with the second season in 2017. Fans were expecting the third season to arrive in a few years, but it was revealed in June in the last episode of season 2 that the next season would premiere in 2018, according to the show's Twitter account.

The fans did not know exactly when in 2018 the show would arrive until the announcement was made at the Animé Expo that it would be sometime in the Spring.

It is not clear yet how many episodes season 3 will have. The first season had 25 episodes, while the second one was less than half of that at 12. With the success and popularity of "Attack on Titan" season 2, fans are hoping Wit Studio will put out more episodes next year, perhaps also 25, the same as season 1.

"Attack on Titan" is the story about a community of survivors trying to keep out mindless, roaming giants, known as Titans, with high, solid brick walls. The people do not know how the giants came to be or where they come from, but mankind had been pushed to the edge of extinction due to the Titans' devouring of humans.

The main protagonist of the tale is Eren Jaeger, whose mother was sadly eaten by a Titan during an invasion. He joined the military, vowing to exact his revenge on the Titans.

Will the high walls be able to withstand the Titans' attacks?

Fans can expect the saga to continue when "Attack on Titan" season 3 premieres in spring of 2018.