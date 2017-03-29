'Attack on Titan' season 2 news: Latest trailer unveils new details about Beast Titan; new synopsis revealed

The hotly anticipated "Attack on Titan" season 2 premieres later this week, and a new teaser for the hit anime series has been released.

In the new promotional clip released by Wit Studio, fans get a first glimpse of the evolved titans. The humanoid villains appear more monstrous than ever, and they have begun taking over populated areas of the countryside. Some seem to be wearing skin as they morph into even more gruesome creatures. One of the biggest revelations in the clip is the emergence of good titans. It looks like a number of humanoid monsters have switched to the other side and are now helping the Survey Corps in the fight against evil.

According to spoiler reports, season 2 will continue the events in the manga version's Chapter 34. The Survey Corps crosses paths with the Beast Titan, who turns out to be Eren's elder stepbrother Zeke. The Beast Titan was already introduced in season 1 when his face was briefly showed through a crack on the Wall Rose. The massive creature, along with other new titans, are expected to wreak havoc in the upcoming installment.

Earlier this month, voice actor Yuki Kaji shared a few hints about the upcoming season. Kaji told ANIPLUS Asia (via Comicboook.com) that the Beast Titan will play a major role in the next installment. He will prove to be a major adversary for Eren and his friends, as he tries to take them all down. Aside from the main cast, the story will also shed light on the backstories of Connie, Sasha, Krista, and Ymir.

"Eren Jaeger swore to wipe out every last Titan, but in a battle for his life he wound up becoming the thing he hates most. With his new powers, he fights for humanity's freedom facing the monsters that threaten his home. After a bittersweet victory against the Female Titan, Eren finds no time to rest—a horde of Titans is approaching Wall Rose and the battle for humanity continues!" reads the official synopsis for season 2.



The second season of "Attack on Titan" premieres on Saturday, April 1, on Funimation.