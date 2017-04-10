'Attack on Titan' season 2 episode 3 spoilers: The battle in the Utgard Castle is about to begin

An epic battle in the Utgard Castle is about to unfold on the next episode of "Attack on Titan" season 2.

Based on the teaser of episode 3 called "Southwestward," a major battle is about to happen in the village as the presence of the titans continues to be felt. This means that the onset of the major battle that will happen in the Utgard Castle will be seen in the upcoming episode.

In some of the previous trailers of the second installment of the critically acclaimed animated series, a small-sized titan appeared to be prepared to battle and eliminate a number of vicious giants that are seemed to be larger compared to its own size.

According to reports, the manga edition of "Attack on Titan" includes a scene where Reiner defends the members of the 104th Training Squad by battling a titan on his own without using any weapons. Although Reiner will end up getting hurt, this is considered as one of the most memorable scenes in the critically acclaimed series created by Hajime Isayama.

The trailer also reveals that after Connie Springer returns to his hometown in the previous episode, he will once again leave his friends and family after realizing that the threats of living with the titans are still prevalent.

The upcoming episode will also reveal that Eren Yeager and his friends will get hold of a new information that will help shed light about the truth regarding the existence of the Titans as they all head for the Ehrmich District. This information is expected to give them a leverage regarding their fight against the monstrous beings and completely eliminate them on the planet.

The third episode of "Attack on Titan" season 2 will be released for streaming by Funimation on Saturday, April 15, at 9 a.m. EDT.