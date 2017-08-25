Life
'Attack on Titan' game will have a sequel

Leif Sykioco

Promotional photo for "Attack on Titan" season 2.Facebook/attackontitan

The widely successful "Attack on Titan" franchise will receive another game title.

Koei Tecmo on Monday announced that they are working on the sequel of the 2016 "Attack on Titan: Wings of Freedom."

A teaser site for the game was released featuring familiar and iconic moments from the manga in the series' art style.
Omega Force, who worked on the first game, will return to headline the sequel. Omega Force is also behind the successful "Dynasty Warriors" franchise and the "Hyrule Warriors" and Toukiden games.

"Attack on Titan" follows a city ravaged by naked giants who feed on humans. A special group of fighters are tasked to battle the giants and save the city from further destruction.

No further details have been released but the sequel is expected to feature a similar gameplay from the first one.
Players will use the Omni-Directional Maneuver Gear to move around the environment and to defeat the Titans.
The new "Attack on Titan" game will cover the second season of the anime series since the first game followed the manga's chapter 1 to 19.

It is not yet clear on what platforms the sequel will be available, but its predecessor was released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita. The latter approximately sold 700,000 copies worldwide and even surpassed the sales of popular fighting franchise "Street Fighter" in Japan.

The first installment received mixed to positive reviews, with some critics saying it gave justice to the original material.
PlayStation Lifestyle gave the game 8.0 out of 10 points while Famitsu gave it a cumulative 34/40 points.
IGN's Miranda Sanchez gave it a 7.3/10 but criticized the game's somewhat dragging nature, saying that although some parts makes sense for the story, it goes on for too long like the few regular missions found in the epilogue, which is composed of long and repetitive survey missions. 

