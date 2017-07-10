'Attack on Titan' chapter 95 reveals how Reiner became the Armored Titan; Who is the War Hammer Titan?
The latest chapter of "Attack on Titan" has finally answered a question that has been picking at the minds of many fans for years now — exactly how Reiner Braun came to be the Armored Titan.
The 95th chapter of "Attack on Titan" was recently released and can be read online through Manga Stream. In it, Reiner recalled his final days in warrior training when he, Bertolt Hoover (also known as the Colossus Titan), Annie Leonhart (also known as the Female Titan) and Marcel Galliard (also known as the Jaw Titan) were sent by Marley to attack the Paradis and recover the Founding Titan.
On their journey, it was revealed that Reiner was not actually destined to inherit the Armored Titan. He was only chosen because Marcel recommended him to the Marley military heads.
Marcel explained that he only did it to spare his brother, Porco, who was originally chosen to become the Armored Titan. Stunned, Reiner was not able to react when Ymir — in her mindless Titan form — suddenly rose up out of the ground and devoured Marcel.
Aside from Reiner's backstory, "Attack on Titan" chapter 95 also introduced one of the Nine Titans with an unknown ability — the War Hammer Titan — currently in the possession of the Tybur family. It will apparently play a major role in the coming installments as Zeke Yeager persuades the Tybur family to support the next attack on Paradis with the immense power of their War Hammer Titan.
"100 years ago, in the Great Titan War, they were the first noble family to raise the banner of revolution against King Fritz," Zeke described the Tybur family, as cited by ComicBook.com. "As honorary Marleyans, although they assumed a stance of non-intervention both in politics and war, they thought about the future of Marley and Eldia and Rose to the occasion as necessary."
