'Attack on Titan 2' update: Nintendo Switch platform 'highly possible' says Koei Tecmo president

Although fans of the "Attack on Titan" video game were already informed late August that a second installment of the action series was coming their way in 2018, game developers Koei Tecmo did not shed much information about it other than the teaser trailer released with the announcement.

No one knows what platforms the video game is going to be in, and how is it going to be different from the first one. Although, the trailer gave everyone a glimpse that the gameplay plot will most likely to be based on the season two of the anime series.

Because of this, gaming news site Dualshockers sat down and had an interview with Koei Tecmo president and chief operating officer himself, Hisashi Koinuma, as well as Omega Force manager, Hideo Suzuki. The site tried to pry every bit of information players can glean from the upcoming game, along with other juicy tidbits about the game itself.

According to Koinuma, their main goal is "to bring the game to as many anime fans as possible," as they know that the fan base of the "Attack on Titan" franchise has doubled since the airing of the anime's second season. They have also taken into consideration some feedback they got from the first installment of the game, and tried to adapt some of them onto the second installment.

When asked about the release platforms of the game, Koinuma said that it is definite that the PlayStation 4 (PS4) and Xbox One would surely be included, but the final list of platforms have not been decided yet. Bringing the game to the Nintendo Switch is also a possibility but Koinuma said he does not want to promise anything as of the moment.

Players should also look forward to new gameplay systems, as well as an improved online multiplayer mode. The storytelling elements will also be more detailed in the "Attack on Titans 2," and the base camp is going to be bigger this time around.

"Attack on Titan 2" will be released early 2018.