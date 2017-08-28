'Attack on Titan 2' PS4 and Xbox One release date news: Launch in 2018; other platforms to be determined

A promotional image for the "Attack on Titan" series. Twitter/KyojinShingeki

The sequel game to "Attack on Titan: Wings of Freedom" is coming to two consoles in 2018 and fans remain as excited as ever. The game will be coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in the coming year, but it has yet to be determined whether or not the second "Attack on Titan" game will come to other platforms.

"Attack on Titan 2" was announced a week ago, but there was no information on which platforms it will come to as well as its release date. However, Dual Shockers was able to reach out to the game's developer Omega Force Manager Hideo Suzuki and the game's publisher Koei Techno President and Chief Operating Officer Hisashi Koinuma regarding which platforms the game will come in when it officially launches.

They confirmed that "Attack on Titan 2" will be on PS4 and Xbox One. As for the other platforms like Switch, they have yet to make a decision. They explained that they hope to bring the game to as many fans of the manga and the series as possible. Even though it is possible that a Nintendo Switch version can be made, they cannot make any promises. There will also be support for PS4 Pro and Xbox One X, with improvements in terms of the visuals and the frame rate.

"Attack on Titan: Wings of Freedom" is based on the manga and series of the same name, created by Hajime Isayama. The game was made available in PS3, PS4, Xbox One, PS Vita, and PC in Japan and sold 150,682 copies in its first week. As of this year, the game has sold over 700,000 copies worldwide, making it a commercial success.

The series is about a medieval country that is being terrorized by naked giants that are only known as Titans. The country's citizens are confined in three concentric walls to protect themselves from the Titans, which over the course of the story have been violated by the Titans.