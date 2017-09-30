'Attack on Titan 2' news: Titans are scarier in game's sequel

"Attack on Titan 2" will come out sometime in 2018. YouTube/Koei Tecmo America

Releases in one part of the world usually mean a few months ahead or behind in another part of the world. It most definitely applies to games, and in this case, it is the upcoming "Attack on Titan 2" game.

Recently, the game's publisher Koei Tecmo confirmed that the sequel to the "Attack on Titan" game will be coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in North America and in Europe. The game's sequel will focus on the second season of its anime counterpart, with a lot more story to please the fans of the series.

As told by producer Hisashi Koinuma and Omega Force manager Hideo Suzuki, the second "Attack on Titan" game will continue to build on the foundation of the original, while at the same time making it more challenging for the players. Scarier titans are also a given in this scenario.

During the Tokyo Game Show, Koinuma told Polygon that since they targeted the fans of the anime, the difficulty level for the original game turned out a little easier than what the traditional gamers are used to. Koinuma went on to say that the titans were not as scary in the first one, so they are trying to change that this time around.

Suzuki explained that the team behind "Attack on Titan 2" is currently working hard to provide several difficulty options for players. So, the fans who loved the easier action of "Attack on Titan" will not feel left out. For fans of the anime, they can look forward a lot more narrative in the sequel.

When it comes to what else fans can expect in "Attack on Titan 2," apart from the narrative focusing on the anime's second season, there is the new and improved omni-directional mobility gear for players to try as well as advanced role-playing game elements.

The second "Attack on Titan" game will come out sometime in 2018.