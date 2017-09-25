'Attack on Titan 2' news: Sequel game confirmed for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC; possible launch early 2018 in Japan

"Attack on Titan 2" will be coming to Nintendo Switch and all the other consoles in early 2018 in Japan. YouTube/Koei Tecmo America

For a while, fans have been wondering if there might ever be an "Attack on Titan 2" game. So, will there be an "Attack on Titan 2" game? The answer is: yes.

During this year's Tokyo Game Show, Koei Tecmo announced that there will be "Attack on Titan 2" for Nintendo Switch. It will come to the console alongside all the other platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Xbox One, and PC. The expected release date for the game will be sometime in the early part of 2018 in Japan.

The news of the game was formally announced a month ago, and the recent confirmation of the version of the game for Switch is a good sign for those who want to play it on the console. For players in the West, there will naturally be a good chance for the game to arrive on Switch as the "Attack on Titan 2" game has already been confirmed to come stateside. The PSVita version however, will not be coming to the West and will be exclusive to Japan.

As for what is to be expected in the sequel game to "Attack on Titan," fans of the series and the game can expect more action-packed adventures as well as the titans themselves. The second installment of the game also features an improved omni-directional mobility gear gameplay that allows for better targeting precision as well as freedom of movement to fight the titans.

Of course the protagonists are not the only ones with improved skills and advantages. The titans this time around prove to be more difficult to take down with their enhanced abilities.

"Attack on Titan 2" will also have some advanced role-playing game (RPG) elements and more character interactions to help the players gain insight into the relationships and the goals of their teammates.