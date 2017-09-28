'Attack on Titan 2' news: Koei Tecmo's title gets Nintendo Switch release date

A screengrab from the "Attack on Titan" game. YouTube/KOEI TECMO Official

"Attack on Titan 2" players have more reasons to celebrate: it was recently confirmed that the long-awaited action hack-and-slash video game will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch platform.

"Attack on Titan 2" publisher Koei Tecmo made the exciting announcement at the annual Tokyo Game Show. While there, the giant company also laid out what players can expect from the upcoming title, stating it will have stronger and smarter Titans unlike its predecessor.

"Because we really focused on the anime fans, the difficulty level [for 'Attack on Titan'] was a little easier than what traditional game fans are used to," producer Hisashi Koinuma told Polygon. "The threatening menace of the Titans wasn't as strong, so for the second game we're currently working on that."

Koinuma went ahead to reveal that they are using artificial intelligence (AI) to make the Titans scarier than ever. The AI also helped them create various known Titans, including the Abnormal Titan, Colossus Titan, Armored Titan, and Beast Titan.

"It's really the AI themselves, giving them a lot more variation... to add that element of fear and to make it more like the original comic," he continued. "You don't know when the Titans will attack, you're constantly in this state of fear."

To counter the giant humanoids' enhanced movements, the player can use the newly improved omni-directional mobility gear, which offers advanced freedom of movement and targeting precision.

After the player completes each mission and successfully cuts off Titan body parts, they will earn materials and funds that can be used to buy or upgrade equipment. This includes the Scabbards/Canisters, Blades, and Warhorses.

The long-awaited "Attack on Titan 2" will also arrive on PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and Microsoft Windows early 2018. While waiting for its arrival, fans can check out its announcement trailer below.