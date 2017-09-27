'Attack on Titan 2' news: Koei Tecmo announces version for Nintendo Switch

"Attack on Titan 2" is getting a new version for the Nintendo Switch. Facebook/ AttackOnTitan

Nintendo's newest and most modern console is continuing to get support from third party game developers as Koei Tecmo announced that "Attack on Titan 2" will also be heading to the Nintendo Switch.

The company initially announced the upcoming title for PlayStation 4, Vita, and PC, but that changed when it announced the inclusion of a Switch version during the recently concluded Tokyo Game Show.

It is not yet clear if the Switch version of "Attack on Titan 2" will be released at the same time as the other versions or if it will have a delayed launch, since the Nintendo console was not part of the initial launch plans for the game.

Still, the Switch already has an advantage over the other consoles. While the PS4 and Vita will give players a television-based and portable gameplay respectively, the Switch offers players both in one package.

The first "Attack on Titan" video game was released in 2016 for the PS4, PS3, and PS Vita. Later that year, Microsoft Windows and Xbox One versions were revealed.

The original gameplay featured the player swinging around the city while fighting the huge titans. The focus of the game revolved around the events of the animated series' first season. The upcoming installment, on the other hand, will be about the second season of the anime.

According the Koei Tecmo, there will be a significant increase in the number of playable characters for the sequel game. The new game will also feature enhanced movements by the titans, which would make for better and more exciting battle sequences. It will also see more diversified 3D maneuver gear actions.

"Attack on Titan 2" is set to be launched on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS Vita, and PC via Steam in Japan early 2018. It has not been announced when the upcoming title will be available in the U.S.