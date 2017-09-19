'Attack on Titan 2' gameplay news: Developer teases more complex, challenging battles

A screengrab from the "Attack on Titan" game. YouTube/KOEI TECMO Official

The long-awaited "Attack on Titan 2" will not hit store shelves until 2018. To tide everyone over until then, Koei Tecmo President and Chief Operating Officer Hisashi Koinuma and Omega Force Manager Hideo Suzuki have laid out what fans can expect from it.

In an interview with DualShockers, Koinuma and Suzuki said the much-awaited "Attack on Titan 2" would retell the key moments from the anime's second season. Just like the 2016's "A.O.T.: Wings of Freedom," the player will assume control of the main protagonist, Eren Yeager (voiced by Yūki Kaji).

As the game progresses, Mikasa Ackermann (Yui Ishikawa), Armin Arlelt (Marina Inoue), Jean Kirschtein (Kishō Taniyama), Hange Zoë (Romi Park), and other Scout Regiment members will then become playable characters. The player's primary weapon would be the Blades, while its ground transportation would be the Warhorses.

The player can also use the 3D Maneuvering Gear to easily ascend high areas. Bringing down the fearsome Titans, however, is not as easy as 1, 2, 3, as the giant humanoids are now stronger than ever. That being said, players must expect more complex and challenging battles.

As if that were not exciting enough, Koinuma and Suzuki revealed that they are also working to improve the upcoming game's online multiplayer and plans to release it worldwide simultaneously. Also, the player's base camp will be bigger this time and will have more character interaction.

As for its platform, "Attack on Titan 2" will apparently be released for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. While they hope to bring the hack-and-slash video game to the Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, and other platforms, Koinuma reiterated that nothing is definitive yet.

Although a specific date has yet to be announced, "Attack on Titan 2" is intended to arrive sometime in 2018. While waiting for its arrival, fans can check out its announcement trailer below.