'Atomic Blonde' reviews: Movie gets praise for stylized action and execution
Focus Features recently had advanced screenings for "Atomic Blonde" which was received favorably by critics.
The film starring Charlize Theron ("Mad Max: Fury Road," "Kubo and the Two Strings") currently has an 81 percent rating on RottenTomatoes which is a website aggregator for TV and movie reviews. Here are what some of the critics had to say.
Victoria McNally of Nerdist said, "'Atomic Blonde' might not be a game-changer, but it's an incredibly solid outing that will definitely rattle around in your head for a while once it's done."
The movie is a stylized action-thriller that takes place in Berlin, Germany. A top undercover agent for MI-6 Lorraine Broughton (Theron) has to find out how and why a fellow spy got killed. Her investigation leads to a secret espionage ring which she has to take down using her fighting skills and shooting abilities.
Alex Welch of IGN Movies stated, "'Atomic Blonde' has attitude aplenty and the fervent style of its execution is so staggering and exciting to watch that it made it one of the best times I've had in the theater this year."
In the movie, Broughton has to join forces with Berlin station chief David Percival (James McAvoy, "X-Men: Days of Future Past") and use their combined skills to defeat a threat that could destroy the West's entire intelligence network.
CBR's Kristy Puchko lauded the film as she said, "Audiences will be helpless but to bow down, as 'Atomic Blonde' has come to take your breath away, and leave you giddy, gasping for more."
The movie was directed by professional stuntman David Leitch ("John Wick") which could explain why "Atomic Blonde" has plenty of stylized action sequences and keeps moving forward at a frenetic pace. The film was also written by Kurt Johnstad and Antony Johnston.
Other characters in the film are Emmett Kurzfeld (John Goodman, "10 Cloverfield Lane") and Spyglass (Eddie Marsan, "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows").
"Atomic Blonde" arrives in theaters on Friday, July 28.
