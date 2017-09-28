Ataribox release date, news, updates: Atari to launch latest console spring 2018 with $275 average price tag

The Atari logo on the new Ataribox console. Ataribox website

Another top-quality gaming console is expected to hit the market next year, if the latest reports pan out. It was revealed recently that Atari will be releasing its latest home console version, Ataribox, sometime in 2018. The price of the console is relatively cheaper compared to the leading brands today, averaging to $275.

As reported by Venture Beat, the Ataribox console will be sold with a price ranging from $250 to $300. As the development of the gaming platform wraps up, the Ataribox units will be ready for shipping around spring 2018.

Video game enthusiasts were also given fresh details regarding the hardware and software features of the Ataribox. Based on the newsletter sent by Atari, the specs of the upcoming console look promising, with a powerful AMD-customized processor supported by latest Radeon Graphics technology. Ataribox users will not find the console interface confusing, as it will run the Linux OS, known for its easily customizable settings.

"Linux lets us be more open; you can access & customize the OS, [and] you can access games you've bought from other content platforms," Atari stated. Moreover, the Ataribox's Linux interface will allow users to access several streaming services, web browser apps, and multimedia files. Atari also promised a huge number of the company's classic game titles pre-installed in the console.

According to The Verge, Atari will get their resources for the production and shipment of Ataribox consoles through a crowd-funding campaign on Indiego. The crowd-funding period is expected to start sometime this fall, in time for the target launch of Ataribox spring next year. Upon shipping, the Ataribox is expected to have a special variant with real wood paneling.

The official announcement of the Ataribox happened back in June, with the first glimpse of the console's design released in July. As of the meantime, Atari has not yet come up with the final version of the console. Although, people who are interested to have a different gaming experience can take a look at the Ataribox prototype photos in the latest newsletter sent out by Atari.