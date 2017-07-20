Atari teases new Ataribox console designed for 'classic' and 'current' games

The classic gaming console Atari is making a comeback with the Ataribox, a modern platform inspired by the classic Atari console from the 1970s and is designed for both classic and current games.

The company revealed photos of its new product in an email sent to fans Monday. The Ataribox will feature a wooden front panel, a ribbed design, and a raised back, all inspired by the original Atari 2600 from 1977. The company also said that for the new product, they will be delivering both classic and current gaming content.

Upon release, there will be two editions of the new console: a wood edition and a red and black edition. The front panel will be either wood or glass, with indicator lights that glow through the material. Both editions will feature a front-facing logo and ribbed design that flows seamlessly throughout the body of the product.

Atari will also be including an HDMI port, four USB ports and an SD card slot. While these suggest modern internal specifications, no further details were divulged by the makers. The email also did not provide information on the release date, price and specifics on the game content.

Video game fans will be eager to know more information about this new console, and Atari knows that, but has opted to take things slowly. "We're not teasing you intentionally," the company stated, according to CNet, adding, "We want to get this right, so we've opted to share things step by step as we bring Ataribox to life, and to listen closely to Atari community feedback as we do so."

Last month, the company released a 20-second teaser video for the Ataribox on its website and its YouTube channel. The video has garnered more than 1.5 million views to date.

Ataribox will be the first console to be released by Atari since 1993. The brand is a pioneer in the video game industry and dominated the early video game console era, with the 2600 selling 30 million units.