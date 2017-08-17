ASUS Zenfone 4 Pro specs unveiled in new leak following reveal of four other phones

ASUS will be releasing five new Zenfone 4 models. ASUS website

A new leak that reveals the specifications and pricing of the new ASUS Zenfone 4 Pro has surfaced online, claiming that the smartphone will be armed with 2017's latest hardware. The specifications were unveiled following the leak of four other ASUS phones last week.

The information came from reliable source Roland Quandt, who said the new flagship phone will come with a top of the line Snapdragon 835 processor, 6 GB of random access memory, and 64 GB of onboard storage. He also said that the smartphone will feature a large 5.5-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.

Here's what I can confirm for the ASUS ZenFone 4 Pro ZS551KL US model: 5.5in 1080p display, SD835, 6/64GB, 3600mAh, 7,6mm. pic.twitter.com/yAPkRwpIkA — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) August 13, 2017

The new phone is also said to sport a dual rear camera system that shoots 12-megapixel photos and 2160 pixel resolution videos. The front camera, on the other hand, will be an 8-megapixel one. The phone also will run Android 7.1 Nougat under the signature ZenUI of the brand.

However, unlike the base model Zenfone 4, whose specifications were leaked last week, the Zenfone 4 Pro will be a single-SIM device and will be around 70 percent more expensive than the base model.

The Zenfone 4 Pro will join a host of new phones that ASUS will be releasing soon. Last week, four other unreleased phones were mistakenly posted on the company's shop page. These are the ZenFone 4 Max, ZenFone 4, the ZenFone 4 Selfie, and the ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro.

The Selfie-branded phones have the distinction of focusing on the front-facing camera, as the name suggests. They will sport dual camera systems on the front of the phone for more defined and higher resolution selfies.

On the other hand, the Zenfone Max, which had a version released in Russia earlier this year, will be focusing on battery performance and capacity. The Taiwanese company seems intent on giving consumers the freedom to choose by offering a wide array of options with these five upcoming phones.