ASUS Zenfone 4 Max specs news: New Zenfone lineup gets certified

An alleged ASUS-made smartphone has been making rounds on the web, supported by a number of its supposed certifications. The Taiwan-based company has not issued official statements about the spotted device, yet rumors are rife that the Zenfone 4 Max will be announced next month.

The device in question bears the model number X00ID claimed to be the ZenFone 4 Max, according to a report. It recently got its certification from a non-profit organization, the Wi-Fi Alliance (WFA). The same device reportedly passed the standards of the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) last week, bearing the model numbers ASUS X00ID and ZC554KL. The same source noted that its sibling, the ZenFone 3 Max that was announced late last year, has a model number ZC553KL, a strong hint that the Zenfone 4 Max is the new product of ASUS that was spotted in the leaked certifications.

Last month, its possible specs sheet was revealed, hinting that the latest Zenfone lineup could be a "low-end mid-ranger" phone at an affordable price tag. If the list is to be believed, the upcoming Zenfone device will sport a 5.5-inch HD screen display protected by 2.5D glass. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 and will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box. Interestingly, the phone will come with Quick Charge support and offer a long-lasting battery.

The Zenfone 4 Max will offer 3 GB random access memory (RAM) and 32 GB storage. It will likely join the dual-camera craze like Samsung's Galaxy S8 and OnePlus 5. Its dual-camera system will sport 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors, while the front camera will feature an 8-megapixel selfie snapper.

If the rumored July release date will come to fruition, tech enthusiasts can expect more leaks and concept renders like the Zenfone 4 Max's availability and pricing options in the coming days or weeks.

Despite the lack of official statements from ASUS, various leaks and rumors point to a new device called Zenfone 4 Max. YouTube/iO Tech