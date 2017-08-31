Asus Zenbook Flip 14 introduced as world's thinnest 2-in-1 laptop; Boasts eighth generation Intel Core processor

The ASUS ZenBook Flip UX360CA laptop Asus website

The Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin (IFA) event this year has featured interesting technologies on its one-week run. One of the tech giants participating in IFA 2017 is Asus, which introduced a pair of Zenbook laptop models. One of the company's latest laptops, the Asus Zenbook Flip 14, is described as the world's thinnest 2-in-1 laptop to date.

As reported by Tech Radar, the Asus Zenbook Flip 14 is only about 13.9 mm thick, beating other convertible laptops with its incredibly thin dimension. Also worth noting is the Zenbook Flip 14's light weight, which amounts to 1.4 kg.

Aside from being a lightweight and thin-as-air laptop, the Asus Zenbook Flip 14 also boasts impressive hardware specs. For one, the 2-in-1 laptop is powered by the eighth generation Core i7 quad-core processor. Users are guaranteed to get fast processing speed, thanks to Intel's latest Intel Core processor. The Asus Zenbook Flip 14 will also feature a boost in storing and processing tons of data.

The Zenbook Flip 14 also includes a discrete graphics card, which gives the laptop an advantage over other products. The discrete graphics card used in Zenbook Flip 14 is the Nvidia MX150 graphics chip, making the laptop 14 times faster in remastering video files, and around 2 and a half times faster in editing photos compared to those devices without a discrete graphics card. However, the Nvidia MX150 may not be powerful enough to allow Zenbook Flip 14 users to play game titles that require high-performance Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), although it is still more efficient than Intel integrated graphics cards.

The Asus Zenbook Flip 14 has ultra-thin bezels on the side of the screen, amounting to a screen to body ratio of 80 percent. The convertible laptop also includes special ports for USB Type-C, USB 3.1 Type A, HDMI, and microSD cards. Other features of the laptop include 13-hour battery life and fingerprint sensor. The Zenbook Flip 14 will run the Windows 10 OS out of the box.

Aside from Zenbook Flip 14, Asus also revealed the Zenbook Flip 15 at the IFA, describing it as "the most powerful Zenbook Flip ever." While the Zenbook Flip 14 is known for its thin dimension, the Flip 15 model will be a fast-performing laptop with eighth generation Intel Core i7 processor, a 2 TB hard drive and Nvidia GTX1050 graphics card.