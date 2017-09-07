Life
Three Texas churches damaged in Hurricane Harvey sue federal agency over refusal to provide relief ...
Church in Wales elects John Davies as its new Archbishop
Why Pope Francis needs all the prayers he can get as he visits Colombia, rife with poverty, ...
Church of England bishops join calls for end to indefinite migrant detention
Why violence will never be the remedy for our conflict
How threats over a movie about the last tsar show conservative Christians' growing influence on ...
PMQs with Christian Today: Theresa May refuses to back Christian MP's hunger bill
What does the Bible say about the North Korea crisis?
Tory favourite Rees-Mogg says he opposes same sex marriage and abortion in all circumstances – ...
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi: Fake news is helping Rohingya terrorists

ASUS ZenBook 3 Deluxe specs news: Slim laptop with Intel Kaby Lake processor revealed

Juan Miguel Salonga

A promotional image for the ASUS ZenBook 3 Deluxe UX490UA model.ASUS

ASUS unveiled a variety of new laptops at the IFA 2017 trade show last week, including the ZenBook 3 Deluxe. The top-end, thin-as-air laptop is among the first to receive the latest eighth-generation Intel Kaby Lake processor.

IFA 2017 showcased the ASUS ZenBook 3 and its upgraded version, the ZenBook 3 Deluxe. According to NDTV, the ZenBook 3 Deluxe boasts several high-end features and hardware specs that make the laptop worthy of its deluxe moniker.

ASUS introduced the ZenBook 3 Deluxe as the thinnest 14-inch laptop ever released. It has a total thickness of only 12.9 mm, plus the laptop is handy with its 1.1-kg packaging.

In spite of its thin dimensions and light weight, the ASUS ZenBook 3 Deluxe still includes heavy display features such as NanoEdge 4K technology and the eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor.

The laptop's memory is further enhanced by up to 16 GB of 2133MHz LPDDR3 random-access memory (RAM) and the stunning speed of 1TB PCIe solid state drive (SSD), claimed by ASUS as the largest SSD capacity ever developed.

The ASUS ZenBook 3 Deluxe also includes two USB Type-C ports, with Thunderbolt 3 support for speedy data transfers of up to 40 Gbps. The laptop boasts 4K UHD external display and power delivery.

ZDNet gave a good review of the ASUS ZenBook 3 Deluxe, acknowledging its distinct features that separate the laptop from the 12.5-inch ZenBook 3. The latter has enough specs to cater the needs of a regular user, although the lighter notebook that offers more workspace and ports will end up being the much-preferred product.

The ZenBook 3 Deluxe was also praised for its color variants, particularly the blue and gold as well as the standard gray and gold color schemes.

However, the ASUS ZenBook 3 Deluxe was criticized for its bezels, which are not as narrow as the Infinity Edge bezels of the Dell XPS 13. The ZenBook 3 Deluxe's bezels are even thicker than the Lenovo Yoga 910, although this can be acceptable. It was also pointed out the display screen was not touch-responsive.

Aside from the ZenBook 3 and ZenBook 3 Deluxe, ASUS also unveiled the new ZenBook Flip 14 and Flip 15. A new ASUS Windows 10 laptop was also unboxed, the ZenBook VivoBook S14.

More News in Life
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Sponsored Articles
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY