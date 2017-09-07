ASUS ZenBook 3 Deluxe specs news: Slim laptop with Intel Kaby Lake processor revealed

A promotional image for the ASUS ZenBook 3 Deluxe UX490UA model. ASUS

ASUS unveiled a variety of new laptops at the IFA 2017 trade show last week, including the ZenBook 3 Deluxe. The top-end, thin-as-air laptop is among the first to receive the latest eighth-generation Intel Kaby Lake processor.

IFA 2017 showcased the ASUS ZenBook 3 and its upgraded version, the ZenBook 3 Deluxe. According to NDTV, the ZenBook 3 Deluxe boasts several high-end features and hardware specs that make the laptop worthy of its deluxe moniker.

ASUS introduced the ZenBook 3 Deluxe as the thinnest 14-inch laptop ever released. It has a total thickness of only 12.9 mm, plus the laptop is handy with its 1.1-kg packaging.

In spite of its thin dimensions and light weight, the ASUS ZenBook 3 Deluxe still includes heavy display features such as NanoEdge 4K technology and the eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor.

The laptop's memory is further enhanced by up to 16 GB of 2133MHz LPDDR3 random-access memory (RAM) and the stunning speed of 1TB PCIe solid state drive (SSD), claimed by ASUS as the largest SSD capacity ever developed.

The ASUS ZenBook 3 Deluxe also includes two USB Type-C ports, with Thunderbolt 3 support for speedy data transfers of up to 40 Gbps. The laptop boasts 4K UHD external display and power delivery.

ZDNet gave a good review of the ASUS ZenBook 3 Deluxe, acknowledging its distinct features that separate the laptop from the 12.5-inch ZenBook 3. The latter has enough specs to cater the needs of a regular user, although the lighter notebook that offers more workspace and ports will end up being the much-preferred product.

The ZenBook 3 Deluxe was also praised for its color variants, particularly the blue and gold as well as the standard gray and gold color schemes.

However, the ASUS ZenBook 3 Deluxe was criticized for its bezels, which are not as narrow as the Infinity Edge bezels of the Dell XPS 13. The ZenBook 3 Deluxe's bezels are even thicker than the Lenovo Yoga 910, although this can be acceptable. It was also pointed out the display screen was not touch-responsive.

Aside from the ZenBook 3 and ZenBook 3 Deluxe, ASUS also unveiled the new ZenBook Flip 14 and Flip 15. A new ASUS Windows 10 laptop was also unboxed, the ZenBook VivoBook S14.