'Astro A20' gaming headset news: What features to expect?

Promotional image of the A20 headset Twitter/Astro

After their recent release of the A10 gaming headset, Astro introduces their newest product — the A20, a wireless upgrade of the A10.

When it comes to its specs, Astro's newest headset will connect to gaming platforms through a 5.8GHz wireless signal and at full charge, the headset will function for 15 hours. The A20 will allow gamers to adjust volumes and microphone levels and provide them with customizable EQ settings.

A volume mixer is also present on the headset to allow for adjustable chat and game volume ratio during play. These, in turn, will be done from the Astro Command Center, which Astro claims will also provide an opportunity for users to "create and save your own EQ modes so you're always locked into the best gaming audio experience exactly the way you want to hear it."

With a much stronger build than its predecessor, the A20 will allow for a higher survival rate if handled carefully. The product comes in a four-color range: green for Xbox, blue for PlayStation 4 (PS4), and either grey or blue for two "Call of Duty"-branded headphones, all of which are compatible with PC platforms.

The headset was revealed at PAX in Seattle in early September and was shown to look very similar to the earlier A10. More comfort is provided with ear cushions made of cloth and a padded headband, showing gamers will not have to worry of any pain during and after prolonged headset use, especially with the abovementioned 15-hour battery life.

Even though similar in appearance, there is an obvious difference in price, according to PCWorld, where the A20 jumps to $149.99 for the Xbox and PS4 original headsets and $159.99 for the "Call of Duty" designs, while the A10 was made available at only $60.

The A20 wireless headset from Astro will be released sometime in October.