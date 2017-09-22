'Assetto Corsa' releases Ferrari 70th Anniversary Celebration Pack with seven new Ferrari cars

"Assetto Corsa" releases a Ferrari 70th Anniversary Celebration Pack DLC. Facebook/ Assetto.Corsa

Racing video game fans will be ecstatic to know that the latest downloadable content (DLC) for the Italian racing simulation game "Assetto Corsa" has been released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The new DLC celebrates the 70th anniversary of Ferrari and includes seven of the most popular Ferrari cars.

Included in the set of new cars from the widely anticipated DLC is the SF70H Formula One car that fans voted for. The car is currently competing in this year's Formula One championship.

The SF70H and the rest of the new Ferrari cars from the Ferrari 70th Anniversary Celebration Pack, have been recreated with faithful attention to their details.

The developer, 505 Games, collaborated directly with Ferrari to make sure the digital cars were designed as close to their real life counterparts as possible. The level of detail, partnered with the graphical capabilities of the current generation of gaming consoles will surely give players a great racing experience.

Aside from the SF70H, the DLC will also include the 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO, a special racing variant that previously rivaled with the Jaguar E-Type and Shelby Cobra. The car is considered legendary among car enthusiasts, with collector's units selling for more than $55 million each.

Players will also be able to use the 1967 Ferrari 330 P4, which is one of the rarest cars in the world. This particular model gave Ferrari a 1-2-3 finish at the 24 Hours of Daytona in 1967.

The 1967 Ferrari 312/67, which Scuderia Ferrari drove for the 1967 Formula One World Championship, is also included. The retro-looking 1984 Ferrari 288 GTO is also part of the DLC. Having kick-started the supercar trend during past decades, this car is popular among enthusiasts.

Also included in the DLC is the Ferrari F2004, which was famously driven by Michael Schumacher in 2004. It helped him win 13 of the 18 races that season.

Lastly, players will get a chance to play using the brand new Ferrari 812 Superfast, which only debuted earlier this year. It is currently the latest and fastest car in Ferrari's history.