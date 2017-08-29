'Assassin's Creed' to cross over the 'Final Fantasy' universe

Promotional poster for the "Assassin's Creed Origins" and "Final Fantasy XV" crossover. Facebook/FinalFantasyXV

Ubisoft's "Assassin's Creed" will cross over to the "Final Fantasy" universe.

The collaboration was announced earlier during Gamescom and Ubisoft Montreal game director Ashraf Ismail said this is the result of a partnership that started three years ago.

"This collaboration is the result of being huge fans. There's a lot of respect between the two teams and we couldn't be more thrilled with the opportunity to pay homage to each other's work," Ismail said.

In fact, the collaboration was long hinted since the release of the "Final Fantasy XV" trailer last year, the "Assassin's Creed Origins" announcement trailer and the "Assassin's Creed Origins" trailer screened during Gamescom.

The crossover will begin on Aug 30. "Final Fantasy XV" players who own the Dream Egg from the Moogle Chocobo Carnival event will receive an outfit similar to that in "Assassin's Creed" for Noctis.

The following day, the Assassin's Festival downloadable content for "Final Fantasy XV" will be released, transforming the signs and banners in the town of Lestallum.

The downloadable content will also feature additional themed items, features and outfits from "Assassin's Creed." Noctis will also have the abilities possessed by Assassins including sneaking, climbing and stabbing enemies.

This will not be the first time "Assassin's Creed" will partner with other games. In 2010's "Assassin's Creed Brotherhood," players can find an outfit from the "Metal Gear Solid" series. Likewise, players of "Metal Gear Solid 4" can dress up as Altair.

"Assassin's Creed Origins" is the 10th major installment from the Assassin's Creed franchise. The game is set in Ancient Egypt during the Ptolemaic period and players will take on the role of Bayek, a Medjay who will protect the people from threats.

The game will also tackle the root struggle between the Assassins, who promote liberty and the Templars, who want to impose order.