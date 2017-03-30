'Assassin's Creed' rumors, news: Ubisoft plans to create TV series based on game

Ubisoft is planning to make an "Assassin's Creed" TV series.

The news was confirmed by Aymar Azaiza, who is "Assassin's Creed's" head of content, in a Reddit Ask Me Anything session. He answered in the affirmative when asked if they are planning a TV adaptation of the game series.

The television series will not be released anytime soon, however. When asked about the project, Azaiza said, "It's like the movie guys, we will take our time, to get sure we deliver something we can be proud of." He said that the project is currently in the early stages, with Ubisoft currently in talks with networks.

A Reuters report stated last year that Ubisoft is negotiating with Netflix about the possibility of airing a series, although the report did not state which Ubisoft game they were negotiating for. Azaiza also said that Ubisoft still has not decided whether the adaptation will be animated or not, although he had a gut feeling that it will be the latter.

Ubisoft has its own Film and Television division, so it is unlikely that they will hire a third-party studio to produce the series once it pushes through. This division was responsible for the production of the "Assassin's Creed" film that was released in December 2016, which starred Michael Fassbender. It was also the division that produced a Nickelodeon show titled "Rabbids Invasion."

No information has been revealed about the storyline of the television series. It may be based on the existing plots explored in the game franchise, or, like the film, it can use the games as a foundation to weave a completely different story.

Ubisoft has yet to make an official announcement about the television adaptation of "Assassin's Creed." It also has not said anything about whether it will be producing a sequel to the film, which got lackluster ratings. However, in an interview with Cinema Blend, Fassbender said that the movie released last year could be the first in a trilogy.