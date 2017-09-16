'Assassin's Creed: Origins' trailer introduces mysterious Order of the Ancients

The new "Assassin's Creed: Origins" trailer introduces the Order of the Ancients. YouTube/Ubisoft US

The newest trailer of the upcoming action adventure game "Assassin's Creed: Origins" introduced fans to the Order of the Ancients, the antagonistic organization which will be featured in the game when it is released next month.

Publisher Ubisoft dropped the trailer on Thursday, showing actual game footage captured in 4K quality. The video looks sharp and is coupled with a dramatic voiceover that explains what the Order is about.

The Order of the Ancients is a secretive group that controls Egypt and the pharaoh from the shadows. They are "mysterious figures who seek the power of the ancient gods," according to the trailer, and individuals who are part of the order always wear elaborate masks to keep their identity concealed.

The trailer featured a number of cinematic shots, including references to biblical plagues, Roman legionnaires, warships in action, and war elephants. There is also a shot showing a hill where several crucifixions have taken place.

The video also included some scenes showing the protagonist Bayek in action, jumping, and climbing in fast-paced action. The Order of the Ancients, according to the trailer is the reason for Bayek's pain and anger. It warns that the order will tear Egypt apart, and if the protagonist fails to act, they will burn the country to the ground.

Unfortunately, the new trailer gave no further information about the game's protagonist. At this point, very little is known about the influential assassin and his role in the origin story of the franchise. "Assassin's Creed: Origins" was first revealed this summer during the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, and even then the details about the assassin were stark. More information about the protagonist may be revealed in future trailers ahead of the game's official release.

"Assassin's Creed: Origins" is set for a worldwide release on Oct. 27 for PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One. It will run at 4K resolution on the PC and Xbox One X.