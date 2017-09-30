'Assassin's Creed: Origins' to include new educational mode 'Discovery Tour'

"Assassin's Creed: Origins" will feature a new mode called "Discovery Tour." Facebook/ assassinscreed

Ubisoft is adding a very interesting new feature in the new game "Assassin's Creed: Origins," which is set to be released next month. The upcoming game will include a new educational feature that will allow players to explore the historical sites of ancient Egypt without the violent combat found in the game's campaign mode.

The new mode is called "Discovery Tour," and it uses the game's massive re-creation of ancient Egypt to give players a "combat-free living museum." The mode is complete with guided tours that lets players learn more about different topics in the history of Egypt. For this, Ubisoft brought in actual historians to curate the game's historical details.

Some of the subjects that players can explore in the "Discovery Tour" mode include Egypt's Great Pyramids, the ancient figure Cleopatra, and the process of mummification. Players will also get to do some sightseeing in places such as the ancient cities of Memphis and Alexandria, which they can explore at their own pace.

"This is something we've wanted to do for a long time, that we've been asked to do by teachers, by institutions," Jean Guesdon, creative director for Assassin's Creed Origins, said in a statement. "Discovery Tour is another way to enjoy the beauty of the world we've recreated. It's a more educative mode, so it's clearly focused on education and on bringing to people actual facts, more academic knowledge."

Guesdon hopes that the game can be used by teachers as a new and interesting platform to learn more about history. "I hope that teachers will seize this opportunity to present that to their students, so they can learn with this interactive medium," he added.

The "Assassin's Creed" franchise has always included the mechanic of exploring cities, but this is the first time that a title in the series included a separate mode dedicated to helping players learn about the game's setting.

"Assassin's Creed: Origins" will be launched on Oct. 27. The "Discovery Tour" update will be arriving to the game early 2018.