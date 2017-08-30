'Assassin's Creed Origins' PS4, Xbox One, and PC news: High-level gameplay and massive world

War is at hand in the "Assassin's Creed Origins" cinematic trailer YouTube/Ubisoft US

Fans of "Assassin's Creed" are excited for the upcoming "Assassin's Creed Origins" once it launches all because of a few reasons. Apart from some recently dropped footage showing the high-level gameplay, there is also the massive world to explore in the game.

One thing to note about "Assassin's Creed Origins" is that it steered away from the original game's formula by adding a few new gameplay mechanics. There will be a number of role playing game systems that will be added to make the experience feel new even after hours of playing. So how can these systems make the content look and feel interesting?

"Assassin's Creed Origins" director Ashraf Ismail shared 10 minutes of high-level gameplay footage that showed him tackling the late-game content, including some enemy outposts. The full "Assassin's Creed Origins" map has been revealed last week, featuring the change in the appearance of the armor. The map also revealed the game's massive world, highlighting the important locations and showcasing the different areas that can be explored. The map is, as Ismail notes, twice as big as "Assassin's Creed: Black Flag."

While "Assassin's Creed Origins" will be arriving to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and the PC, the game will be a little different in each of the platforms. The game's developer Ubisoft ensured that the horse power of each console will be utilized when playing the game, as Ismail revealed in an interview with Rocket Beans TV. With that in mind, it seems that "Assassin's Creed Origins" may actually be the biggest game among its predecessors.

The differences of the game per platform are on a technical level, such as the amount of random-access memory (RAM) needed, the time it takes to load, and draw distances. Fortunately, the content will be the same whichever console is used so fans can breathe a sigh of relief on that aspect.

"Assassin's Creed Origins" will be released on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on Oct. 27.